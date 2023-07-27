Zelensky visits Nikolayev, Odessa, Ochakov

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is making a working visit to southern part of the country, visiting Odessa, in particular, the presidential office announced Thursday.

According to the presidential office, Zelensky visited Nikolayev and Odessa regions. He visited medical facilities in Nikolayev, Odessa and Ochakov; his visit was timed to the Medical Worker’s Day, which is being observed in Ukraine on July 27. Previously, this date was observed in Ukraine on the third Sunday of June, like in Russia. However, on June 13, three days before the date, Zelensky ordered to postpone it until July 27.

In addition, Zelensky visited the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odessa.

On July, Russian Armed Forces carried out a strike at facilities near Odessa that were used for preparation of terror attacks against Russia. All designated targets were destroyed. The Russian Defense Ministry stated that Kiev’s reports of damage to the Transfiguration Cathedral, caused by the Russian strike are false, adding that the cathedral was most likely damaged by a failed Ukrainian missile due to unprofessional actions of Ukrainian air defense forces.