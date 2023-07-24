International Federation of Journalists calls for probe into reporter Zhuravlyov’s death

BRUSSELS, July 24. /TASS/. The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) called for an immediate investigation of the death of RIA Novosti military reporter Rostislav Zhuravlev, who was killed in a Ukrainian cluster munitions strike, the IFJ said in its statement Monday.

"The International and European Federations of Journalists (IFJ/EFJ) join their Russian affiliate the Journalists and Media Workers' Union (JMWU) in calling for a swift investigation into Zhuravlev's death," the statement reads.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that four Izvestia and RIA Novosti journalists were injured in a Ukrainian cluster munitions strike in the Zaporozhye Region. Zhuravlev died during evacuation, while the rest remain in a stable condition.