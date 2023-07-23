Lukashenko slams Poland's plans to dismember Ukraine "unacceptable"

MINSK, July 23. /TASS/. Plans hatched in Warsaw to dismember Ukraine and tear off its western part are unacceptable, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Strelna.

"The separation of Western Ukraine, the dismemberment of Ukraine is unacceptable for us," the Telegram channel Pool One, which is close to the Belarusian leader's press service, quoted Lukashenko as saying.

Earlier, at an operational meeting with the Russian Security Council, Putin drew attention to the fact that Polish leaders, apparently, "expect to form some kind of coalition under the NATO aegis and directly intervene in the Ukrainian conflict, in order to then tear off a bigger piece for themselves.".