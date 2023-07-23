Cambodian election campaign takes place in calm atmosphere, says Russian envoy

HANOI, July 23. /TASS/. The election campaign for Cambodia's general election to the National Assembly (the lower house of parliament) took place in a calm atmosphere, Russian Ambassador to Phnom Penh Anatoly Borovik told TASS on Sunday.

"Today, the Kingdom of Cambodia is holding its seventh National Assembly election since 1993. Eighteen parties are competing for votes and seats in the lower house. The vote was preceded by an intense election campaign, which took place in a calm atmosphere on July 1-21," the Russian diplomat said.

He pointed out that international observers, including representatives of Russia’s Central Election Commission and the Civic Chamber, as well as several embassy workers acting as special guests, were monitoring the election process.

Observers are expected to visit polling stations in the capital Phnom Penh and several regions of the country. In addition, Russian observers will meet with members of local partner institutions, including the Civil Society Alliance Forum.

"We can see that close ties between public organizations are being restored and humanitarian communication between our countries is gaining momentum, overcoming the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic. We intend to continue working to strengthen Russian-Cambodian cooperation," the envoy emphasized.