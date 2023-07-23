Repair center for Leopard tanks from Ukraine begins operations in Poland — official

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. A repair center for Leopard tanks from Ukraine has begun operations in Poland, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Twitter.

"The maintenance center in Gliwice has begun operations. The first two Leopards have arrived from Ukraine at the Bumar facility," the tweet reads.

The German Defense Ministry announced on July 12 that Berlin and Warsaw planned to jointly coordinate the repair of the Leopard tanks involved in military activities in Ukraine. Der Spiegel reported that Poland’s PGZ company planned to charge over 100,000 euros for an initial checkup of a damaged tank, while in Germany, a similar procedure wound cost only about 12,000 euros. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in early July that the parties intended to resolve their differences on the issue within ten days.