UN deplores death of Russian journalist Rostislav Zhuravlev, official says

UNITED NATIONS, July 23. /TASS/. The United Nations deplores the death of Russian journalist Rostislav Zhuravlev, who was killed in a Ukrainian cluster munition strike, Stephan Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN secretary general, told TASS.

"We deplore the death of yet another journalist in this war. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," he said.

Dujarric said at a briefing on Friday that reports of the Ukrainian armed forces using cluster munitions were "very concerning." According to him, "these types of munition should be consigned to history and should not be used."

On Thursday, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said that Ukraine had begun to use cluster munitions provided by the US.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, four Izvestia and RIA Novosti journalists suffered wounds in a Ukrainian cluster munitions strike on the Zaporozhye Region on Saturday afternoon. RIA Novosti correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev died from his wounds during evacuation, while the other journalists are stable.