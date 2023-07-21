Lukashenko chastises ‘shortsighted’ EU, calls on Brussels to eschew confrontation

MINSK, July 21. /TASS/. Relations between Belarus and Belgium are currently going through a rough patch amid the shortsighted policy course being pursued by the European Union, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.

Addressing Belgium in a message of greetings on its National holiday, he said: "In the past few decades, our countries have been actively expanding bilateral cooperation, mostly in the economic and humanitarian spheres, which undoubtedly contributed to both countries’ well-being and progress." "Unfortunately, our relationship is currently going through a rough period due to the European Union’s shortsighted attitudes toward Belarus," the Belarusian leader lamented in his message released by his press service.

Lukashenko expressed the hope that "rejecting the policy of confrontation as soon as possible and jointly finding ways to resolve differences would contribute to peace in the European continent."

The president of Belarus reaffirmed Minsk’s readiness to deepen "a mutually respectful partnership" with Brussels across all domains and also wished Belgian citizens health, harmony and prosperity.