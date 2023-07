MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. A large fire has been reported from central Odessa following a series of explosions, Oleg Kiper, head of the Odessa Region miliyary administration, said on Thursday.

"Damage has been reported in the center of Odessa. A fire is raging on an area of 300 square meters," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to earlier reports, an air raid warning was issued in the Odessa Region. It lasted for more than two hours. A series of blasts rocked the city.