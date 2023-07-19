China against Taiwanese senior officials’ plans to visit US — MFA

BEIJING, July 19. /TASS/. Beijing strongly opposes plans by deputy head of the Taiwanese administration Lai Qingde to transit the US, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"China strongly opposes any sort of official communication between Taiwan and the US," she said in response to a Western journalist’s question about whether Beijing planned to hold drills in the Taiwan Strait or take similar measures in protest. "We are strongly opposed to separatist elements, who represent the so-called Taiwan independence movement, making transit visits to the United States for whatever reason and purpose," Mao Ning added.

"We insist that the US should abide by the one-China principle," the Chinese diplomat added. "China will keep a close eye on how the situation unfolds. We will take resolute and effective measures to protect our state sovereignty and territorial integrity," she stressed.

The US administration confirmed on July 17 that Lai Qingde would visit the United States. Secretary of State Antony Blinken specified that the Taiwanese politician would be in transit during a trip to Paraguay.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the remaining Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after suffering a defeat in China’s civil war. Since then, Taiwan has preserved the flag and some other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed in mainland China before the Communists came to power. Beijing regards the island as one of its provinces and this position is supported by most countries, including Russia.