Ukrainian intel chief confirms Kiev forces involved in setting Crimea training ground fire

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The fire that broke out at military training grounds in Crimea resulted from an operation executed by Ukrainian intelligence operatives and military personnel, Kirill Budanov, head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR).

"An operation <...> was carried out," the RBC Ukraine news outlet quoted him as saying about the fire in Crimea.

On Wednesday morning, Crimean regional head Sergey Aksyonov reported a fire at a military training facility in the Kirovsky District, which forced the authorities to partially close the Tavrida Highway to traffic. The incident caused no casualties. An operational headquarters has been set up to deal with the fire and more than 2,200 local residents are expected to be evacuated from nearby villages. The evacuees will be transferred to two temporary accommodation centers.