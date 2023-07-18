Palestinian president’s visit to Russia in the works — ambassador

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. A visit to Russia by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is in the works, Palestinian Ambassador in Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS on Tuesday.

"Of course. President Abbas and [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin spoke by telephone two weeks ago, discussing many issues," the diplomat said in reply to a question.

Abbas’s most recent visit to Russia was in November 2021. In October of 2022, Putin and Abbas met in Astana on the sidelines of a summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia.