Russian party leader meets with head of Chinese Communist Party int’l ties department

BEIJING, July 16. /TASS/. Leader of the A Just Russia For Truth party Sergey Mironov met on Sunday with Liu Jianchao, head of the International Liaison Department of the Chinese Communist Party, the Xinhua news agency reported.

"The sides exchanged views on the implementation of a major consensus on strengthening inter-party exchanges, as well as on the development of practical cooperation, which was reached by the heads of the two states," it said.

Mironov wrote on his Telegram channel earlier that the program of his party delegation’s working visit to China includes a wide spectrum of issues in the areas of international relations, economic development, and security. Along with Beijing, the delegation plans to visit China’s eastern province of Zhejiang, a home to the offices of a number of large high technology companies.