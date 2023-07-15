Labor dispute at British weapons depot may affect missile supplies to Kiev – media

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. A major pay dispute at a secretive weapons depot of the UK Defense Ministry may complicate the delivery of Storm Shadow and Brimstone missiles to Ukraine, The Mirror reported on Saturday, citing a source.

According to the paper, over 50 key workers of the weapons depot in Scotland went on a strike on Friday over low wages and intend to declare a new strike on Monday.

The weapons facility is the site from where Storm Shadow and Brimstone missiles are sent to Ukraine and weapons are delivered for British submarines at the Faslane naval base in Scotland. As the sources told the paper, if the strikes continue long-term, they may affect missile supplies to Ukraine.

The British Defense Ministry has launched "contingency measures," the paper said.