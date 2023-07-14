West's military aid to Ukraine won’t bring peace closer — MFA spokeswoman

MOSCOW, July 14./TASS/. Russia does not accept the Western countries' position that their military aid to the Kiev regime is aimed at bringing a political and diplomatic settlement closer, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary on Friday.

"We categorically reject the West's logic that military aid to Ukraine is intended to bring a political and diplomatic settlement closer," the diplomat said.

Countries of the West are "capitalizing on the ongoing security crisis in the European space," Zakharova stressed.

"Inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia and maintaining influence in the international arena is the main goal of the US and its satellites," she pointed out. "For its sake, they are ready to seek in every possible way that Zelensky's puppet regime continue the 'war to the last Ukrainian,'" she added.

Zakharova stated that the NATO bloc "is already waging a hybrid war against Russia, while the Kiev regime is its instrument."

"Seeking to maintain certain superiority, and, in fact, neocolonialism, Washington and its allies are consistently using the population of Ukraine as cannon fodder. They systematically work to destroy the economies of European countries in order to remove them as competitors in world markets. At the same time, they are working to enrich American companies and enterprises, including the military-industrial complex, whose products will be purchased by Europeans," the diplomat summed up.