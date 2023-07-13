Syria permits UN to use Bab al-Hawa border crossing for six more months — sources

UNITED NATIONS, July 14. /TASS/. The Syrian government has notified the United Nations that it may use the Bab al-Hawa border crossing on the country’s border with Turkey for humanitarian aid deliveries for another six months, sources in the global organization told TASS.

"Syria has sent a message saying that the Bab al-Hawa border crossing may be used for another six months after the trans-border aid mechanism expires," one source said on Thursday.

Another source later confirmed this information.

The cross-border aid mechanism, in operation since 2014, expired on July 11. On that day, the UN Security Council failed to adopt a resolution to extend it beyond that date. A Western-backed resolution on the issue envisaged prolonging the work of the Bab al-Hawa border crossing for nine months, while a similar document, co-authored by Russia and China, stipulated a six-month extension.