Pentagon doesn’t see that PMC Wagner is participating in hostilities in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, July 13. /TASS/. The US doesn’t see that the private military company Wagner is participating in battles in Ukraine, Douglas Sims, the director of operations of the Joint Staff told reporters.

"Broadly speaking, at this stage, we do not see Wagner forces participating in any significant capacity in support of combat operations in Ukraine," he was quoted as saying by Politico reporter Lara Seligman in a Twitter post.

PMC Wagner attempted a mutiny on June 23-25. The founder of the organization, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that his units had allegedly come under attack, which he blamed on the Russian military leadership. The Russian Defense Ministry denied these allegations. According to Andrey Kartapolov, chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee, Prigozhin refused to sign a contract with the Defense Ministry before the attempted mutiny, so he was told that his Wagner company would no longer participate in the special military operation. Wagner units that supported Prigozhin marched toward Rostov-on-Don and Moscow. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held talks with Prigozhin on June 24, upon which Wagner fighters returned to their field camps. The Kremlin said later that Prigozhin would relocate to Belarus, while members of the Wagner company would be spared prosecution.