Russian assets in G7 states to remain frozen until Moscow "pays for damage to Ukraine"

VILNIUS, July 12. /TASS/. Russian assets in G7 countries’ jurisdictions will remain frozen until Russia "pays for the damage it caused to Ukraine," according to Joint Declaration of support for Ukraine signed by leaders of the G7 on Wednesday.

"We reaffirm that, consistent with our respective legal systems, Russia’s sovereign assets in our jurisdictions will remain immobilized until Russia pays for the damage it has caused to Ukraine. We recognize the need for the establishment of an international mechanism for reparation of damages, loss or injury caused by Russian aggression and express our readiness to explore options for the development of appropriate mechanisms," the document reads.

Earlier on Wednesday Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov referred to the G7’s plans to provide security guarantees to Ukraine as dangerous as they encroach on Russia’s security.