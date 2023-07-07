Ukraine’s counter-offensive going more slowly than US expected — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, July 7. /TASS/. Ukraine is counterattacking more slowly that the United States has expected, but it is still too soon to judge about the results, US Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Friday.

Kahl told reporters that the counter-offensive was slower than the US had hoped.

"It’s too early to judge how the counter-offensive is going one way or the other because we’re at the beginning of the middle," he said.

"They are still probing Russian lines (and) Russian areas for weak spots," Kahl said adding that the real indicator would be how quickly they would be able to take advantage of the weak spots once they found them.