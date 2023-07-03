UK foreign secretary to chair UNSC meeting on Ukraine — UK envoy

UNITED NATIONS, July 3. /TASS/. British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will chair the United Nations Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine that will be held on July 17, UK Permanent Representative to the United Nations Barbara Woodward said on Monday.

"On the 17th of July, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will chair the Council's regular briefing on Ukraine," she told a briefing on the beginning of the British presidency of the UN Security Council.

As a rule, foreign ministers from UN Security Council member nations are invited to meetings with such representation levels. According to Woodward, several foreign ministers have already expressed readiness to attend the meeting. "But we don't have a final list yet," she said.

When asked about possible participation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the British diplomat noted, "I very much doubt the Foreign Minister Lavrov will come.".