Zelensky says airstrike was delivered on Security Service building in Sumy

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. An airstrike has been delivered on the building housing the Ukrainian Security Service’s (SBU) office in the city of Sumy in northern Ukraine, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Monday.

"Regrettably, our country doesn’t have enough high-quality air defense systems to defend our entire territory," he said in a video address posted on his Telegram channel.

According to Zelensky, "another strike" was delivered on the city of Sumy, targeting "the building of the Ukrainian Security Service."

Ukrainian media outlets reported earlier that an air raid warning had been issued in Sumy and the Sumy Region and explosions had been heard in the city.