Belarusian embassy in the Hague attacked by unidentified persons

MINSK, July 2. /TASS/. Belarus’ embassy in the Hague said on Sunday it was attacked by unidentified persons.

"The incident occurred in the early hours on July 2," the embassy said, adding that the attackers broke windows and stained the facade.

"The attackers were detained by the Dutch police," it noted.

According to the Dutch broadcaster, the attackers tossed stones at the embassy building breaking several windows and wrote various slogans on its walls, including whose accusing Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of terrorism.