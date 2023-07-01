French politician suggests disconnecting social networks during unrest — radio station

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. There is a need to disconnect social networks in France during the rioting time, leader of the French Communist Party Fabien Roussel said in an interview with the Franceinfo radio station.

"We will need to explore the role of social networks. When we will finally consider the role of those earning money right now on the hype around robbery scenes and the similar staff?" the politician said. There will the need to cut social networks when the situation catches fire, Roussel said. "I prefer introduction of a state of emergency in respect of social networks and not for the population," the politician added.

Mass disorders erupted in France on June 27 after police shot dead a 17-year-old driver in the Paris suburb of Nanterre who had failed to comply with an order to stop his car. More than 1,300 individuals were detained during the next wave of unrest across the country. Light armored vehicles and helicopters are used by authorities to support the law and order.