Spanish PM vows support to Ukraine regardless of price

MADRID, July 1. /TASS/. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday vowed to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, regardless of the price to be paid, and announced a new aid package to Kiev worth 55 million euros.

The prime minister made the statement in a speech before the Ukrainian parliament after he arrived in Kiev on the first day of the Spanish presidency of the EU Council.

"We are and will be with you as long as it takes," Sanchez said, according to a broadcast of his speech by the newspaper El Mundo. "We will support Ukraine regardless of the price."

He said only Ukraine can set the terms of any future peace talks.

"Other countries and regions have proposed peace plans. Their participation is highly appreciated, but at the same time, we cannot fully accept them," the prime minister said. Sanchez also said that Madrid supports setting up a Ukraine-NATO Council.