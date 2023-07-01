Macron puts off state visit to Germany amid protests in France - Berlin

BERLIN, July 1. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron postponed his state visit to Germany, scheduled for July 2-4, amid protests in his country, the German presidential office announced on Saturday.

"French President Macron informed [German] President [Frank-Walter] Steinmeier of the situation in his country in a telephone conversation today. President Macron asked to postpone his scheduled state visit to Germany," the office said.

According to it, Steinmeier regretted Macron’s decision. The visit should be paid at a later day soon, the German presidential office added.