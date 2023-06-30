Iranian ambassador to Moscow proposes to create media association of like-minded countries

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali has suggested creating an association of media representatives from like-minded countries to jointly produce news content.

"If we create an association of like-minded media representatives, where they would produce content and support each other in producing it <...> and this news would be repeated in our news agencies, of course more [people] would believe in our news, which would stick deeper in people's memory," the Iranian ambassador said at a press conference.

According to him, if those who deal with the media paid attention to this idea, the work of the media would be more effective.

Jalali's press conference was timed to coincide with the Days of Iranian Culture in Russia, which will be held from July 4 to 8.