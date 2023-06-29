Decision on grain deal to be made at presidential level — source

ISTANBUL, June 29. /TASS/. Turkey will seek to prolong the Black Sea Grain Initiative amid Russia's statements about their possible exit from the deal and assumes the final decision will be made at the level of presidents of the two countries, a diplomatic source in Turkey told TASS on Thursday.

"Turkey, as before, is proactively working on the matter of extending the grain corridor, communicating with all the parties in this process. It supports the deal’s extension for political reasons, expecting that this will influence the settlement in Ukraine sooner or later, as well as for economic reasons. Ankara assumes at the same time that the final decision on the grain deal matter will be made at the level of the leaders of Turkey and Russia," the source said.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan traditionally announces the deal’s renewal, he added.

The grain deal was extended last time on May 18 for two months, until July 17.