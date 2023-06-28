F.A.C.C.T. employee detained in Kazakhstan upon US extradition inquiry

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Nikita Kislitsyn, the network security business development executive in F.A.C.C.T., was temporarily detained in Kazakhstan to study grounds for an extradition arrest upon the US inquiry, the company’s press service told TASS.

"Nikita Kislitsyn is at the moment in Kazakhstan, temporarily under arrest to study grounds for an extradition arrest upon the US enquiry," the company informed.

There are no claims against F.A.C.C.T.; the company is working normally," the press service added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Tverskoy Court of Moscow authorized the arrest in absentia for Kislitsyn. He is wanted within the framework of the investigation of a legal case on wrongful access to computer information protected by law.

Claims against Kislitsyn are not related to his work in F.A.C.C.T. and are associated with a case of more than a decade ago, when Kislitsyn worked as a reporter and a freelance researcher, the company noted.