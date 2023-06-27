West considers attempts to settle conflict as ‘diplomatic imitation’ — Lukashenko

MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. The West says that attempts to settle the Ukrainian crisis peacefully are nothing but "diplomatic imitation", but such "imitation" could have saved the lives of hundreds of thousands of people, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.

"They are trying to deceive us about the West’s real plans and intentions. Unfortunately, our attempts to resolve the situation through peaceful negotiations are now being dubbed 'diplomatic imitation'. The price of this 'imitation' is thousands of human lives. Hundreds of thousands of lives," the SB. Belarus Today news outlet quoted the president as saying.

Lukashenko pointed out that the West’s goals in the region are " to destabilize the situation by all means and to impose their own rules, to establish their own order secretly."