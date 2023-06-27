Grain deal future unknown if Russia withdraws — JCC source

ANKARA, June 27. /TASS/. The Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul is currently working as before and cannot give an assessment for grain deal implications if Russia withdraws, a source in JCC told TASS on Tuesday.

"We are working now just as before. As regards developments after July 17, we do not know whether Russia withdraws from agreements or remains in them. We cannot say or give any assessment to how the deal will be implemented after this date in any of possible options [with or without Russia]. JCC, just as everybody, is waiting for the situation to become clear and is keeping under observation," the source said.

Certain Turkish sources questioned by TASS find it difficult at the moment to give any specific forecasts about the Moscow’s final decision whether to continue participating in the grain deal.