Orban says Hungary’s position on Ukraine to remain unchanged

BRATISLAVA, June 26. /TASS/. Hungary will not tweak its foreign policy course over the situation in Ukraine, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at a news conference following a meeting in Bratislava with his Polish, Slovakian and Czech counterparts.

"Hungary is seeking cooperation in foreign policy with the European Union, but we have a sovereign foreign policy. And we will not deviate from the path we have been following since this war [in Ukraine] began, and we will be seeking peace. Our efforts will be toward achieving it," he emphasized.

The premiers of Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Poland called for continued support to Ukraine as they said their governments would not like the conflict to escalate further.

Support for Ukraine and assistance in its post-war rebuilding will be a priority with Prague during its presidency of the Visegrad Group, which has been comprised of the four countries, that it will take over from Bratislava for a year, starting from July 1.