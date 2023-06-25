Moldova to sign agreement with European Free Trade Association countries

CHISINAU, June 25. /TASS/. Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean has left for a three-day visit to Switzerland and Liechtenstein, during which he is expected to sign a free trade agreement with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), Moldovan government spokesperson Daniel Voda said on Sunday.

"Prime Minister Dorin Recean is on a working to Switzerland from June 25 to 26 and Liechtenstein from June 26 to 28. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Dorin Recean and Deputy Prime Minister Dumitru Alaiba will take part in the signing of a free trade agreement with the EFTA countries," he wrote on the government’s Telegram channel.

In November 2017, Moldova signed a declaration on cooperation with the member countries of the European Tree Trade Association and six months later it was decided to begin talks on Moldova’s accession to the association.

According to Voda, Recean will hold talks with Liechtenstein’s Prime Minister Daniel Risch in Vaduz. While in Zurich, he will meet with Google executives to discuss closer cooperation options.

Established in 1960 at the United Kingdom’s initiative, the European Free Trade Association now includes Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

Earlier, Moldovan President Maia Sandu called on European partners to open their markets for Moldovan goods. She noted that her country is having problems with exporting its commodity to the traditional CIS markets due to the conflict in Ukraine.