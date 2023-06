MINSK, June 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has briefed his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on the situation in Russia, the BelTA news agency said, citing the press service of the Belarusian president.

"The Russian president has called the president of Belarus this morning. A telephone conversation took place. Vladimir Putin briefed his Belarusian counterpart on the situation in Russia," BelTA quoted the press service as saying.