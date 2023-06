HONG KONG, June 24. /TASS/. The Taiwanese Armed Forces detected 19 Chinese aircraft and 5 ships approaching the island Saturday, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry said.

The planes include J-10 and J-16 fighters. At least eight planes crossed the so-called median line in the Taiwan Strait, passing about 44.5 km away from the coast.

Eight more aircraft and five ships were detected near Taiwan in the past 24 hours.