Europe must become more independent — Macron

NEW YORK, June 24. /TASS/. The EU must seek to become more independent, French president Emmanuel Macron said in an interview for CNN.

"It is very important for me that Europe and the EU become much more independent," he said. "It is beneficial for the world order."

According to the French leader, Europe’s greater autonomy and EU’s ability to independently resolve regional problems will also be beneficial for the US.

"Will it happen in several years or decades? I’m not sure," the politician added.

"I want our citizens to be independent in terms of technologies, defense, energy - main points of modern life," Macron noted. "Nobody knows what might happen to the rest of the world, and, if you are dependent on one nation, you can get in a very complicated situation."

The French leader added that he would not like Europe to get in dependent position.

"So, as a European, I believe that it will be fair to fight for greater autonomy," he concluded.