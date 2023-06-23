Rosatom expects specific steps from IAEA to thwart Ukrainian shelling of Zaporozhye NPP

MOSCOW, June 23 /TASS/. The Russian delegation led by the top management of Rosatom expects the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to take specific steps to thwart Ukrainian shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) and the adjacent areas, Russia’s state nuclear power corporation said in a statement.

"IAEA Director General [Rafael Grossi] shared his vision of how the Agency should proceed in connection with relevant proposals he has put forward. In his turn, [Rosatom CEO Alexey] Likhachev and other speakers laid an emphasis on that we currently expect specific steps from the IAEA Secretariat aimed at preventing Ukrainian shelling of the ZNPP as well as the adjacent areas and critical supporting infrastructure," the statement issued following a meeting in Russia’s Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad reads.

According to the statement, the Rosatom CEO told the IAEA chief about measures being taken by the Russian side to ensure the safe functioning of the Zaporozhye nuke plant, including water supply following the Kakhovka dam breach by Ukrainian forces.

Grossi "could see for himself that hydraulic facilities are operating normally, and that there are enough water reserves in the cooling pond for the safe functioning of the power plant," Rosatom emphasized.