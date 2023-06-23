MELITOPOL, June 22. /TASS/. Security and law enforcement authorities in the Zaporozhye Region have obtained evidence Kiev has been making a series of fake videos with the participation of foreign media in the city of Gulyaypole about allegedly heavy civilian casualties caused by the Russian army’s actions.

"The Ukrainian side is plotting a campaign to discredit the Russian Armed Forces. A series of videos will be prepared with the participation of foreign media testifying to an allegedly large number of civilians killed in the frontline zone as a result of the Russian army’s actions," the region’s law enforcement authorities told TASS.

The security and law enforcement agencies have evidence mannequins of various sizes have been delivered to Gulyaypole. Belgian television journalists are expected to arrive soon for "making provocative content."