Qatar supports peaceful resolution of Ukrainian crisis — top diplomat

DUBAI, June 22. /TASS/. Qatar’s authorities support a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian crisis and urge the sides not to take any steps which may lead to an escalation, Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Thursday.

"During the meeting, HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar’s position in support of all international efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Russian-Ukrainian crisis through dialogue and diplomatic means, and avoid further escalation," a statement on the Qatari Foreign Ministry’s website said.

According to the diplomatic agency, "bilateral relations and a number of regional and international issues were discussed during the meeting, especially developments in the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, the Iranian nuclear file, and the developments in Palestine, Yemen and Syria."

On Wednesday, Al-Thani met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Following talks, Mishustin said that Russia and Qatar were working on joint projects to the tune of over 160 bln rubles (about $1.9 bln) while cooperation between Moscow and Doha ensured a balance on the global gas market. In turn, the Qatari official noted Russia’s key role in ensuring energy and food security worldwide.

On Thursday, Al-Thani met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the meeting with the Russian leader, the Qatari prime minister asserted that Doha intended to boost cooperation and coordination with Moscow in various fields, stressing that Qatar and Russia have joint interests in the sphere of energy and food security.