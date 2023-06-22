Transnistria concerned over Moldovan drills near Security Zone — statement

CHISINAU, June 22. /TASS/. Transnistria is concerned over increasingly frequent Moldovan military exercises near the security zone, controlled by peacekeepers, says the Transnistrian delegation to the Joint Control Commission, which manages the peacekeeping operation

"Once again, the Transnistrian delegation to the JCC expresses its deep concerns over numerous military exercises of the Armed Forces and reservists of the Republic of Moldova near the Security Zone with involvement of combat vehicles, which cause growing alarm among people living inside the Security Zone," the statement says.

Earlier this week, the Moldovan Defense Ministry announced the beginning of planned National Army exercises with involvement of reservists, which aim to improve the skills of reservists and familiarize them with equipment, vehicles and weapons.

In April, the Defense Ministry announced the first training of reservists this year, which will last from April to September in four stages. The Ministry warned that combat vehicles will be engaged at military grounds and called on residents not to be afraid and not to disseminate rumors in this regard.