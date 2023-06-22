Qatar looking to ramp up cooperation with Russia — Qatari prime minister

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Qatari authorities intend to strengthen the Persian Gulf state’s cooperative efforts and coordinating actions with Russia on issues of mutual interest, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Thursday at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Today, I come to you with a message from His Highness, the Emir of Qatar [Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani], which pertains to further steps for building up bilateral cooperation and coordination," the prime minister said.

The prime minister underscored the importance of joint economic projects. "Our countries are tied by longstanding friendly relations and common interests over a broad range of issues, especially in the energy and food security spheres," he noted.

The prime minister also mentioned that he had held "substantive" talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, where the parties discussed specific aspects of the regional and international agendas.