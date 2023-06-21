Air raid alert declared across Ukraine, blasts rock Krivoi Rog, Kharkov

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. An air raid warning has been declared in Kiev and a number of Ukrainian regions, according to the country’s official air raid alert portal.

An air threat warning has been enforced in the Dnepropetrovsk, Kiev, Kirovograd, Nikolayev, Odessa, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkov, Cherkassy and Chernigov regions, as well as Kiev-controlled areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

Explosions have hit Krivoi Tog and Kharkov, according to the Ukrainian media outlet Vesti.