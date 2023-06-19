South African president says continent’s peacekeeping mission on Ukraine will continue

PRETORIA, June 19. /TASS/. Africa's peacekeeping mission will continue its efforts to find ways to achieve peace in Ukraine and will maintain appropriate contacts with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.

"Both [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin agreed to further engagements following this initial visit," he pointed out in a weekly address to the people of South Africa, "As engagements with both parties and African leaders continue, it is our hope that as the process moves forward, a foundation can be set for a de-escalation of the conflict and negotiation, the two crucial preconditions for a lasting peace."

A high-level African delegation from seven countries, including the presidents of Zambia, the Comoros, Senegal, South Africa, the prime minister of Egypt, and representatives of the Republic of Congo and Uganda, visited Kiev on June 16 for talks with Zelensky. The next day, the mission was received by Putin in St. Petersburg. On June 17, Ramaphosa, on behalf of the delegation, presented a ten-point plan that could prompt the peace process in Ukraine. It was agreed that the mission would continue consultations with the Russian side at the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg in July. The schedule and format of its consultations with Kiev has not yet been disclosed.