South African president arrives in St Petersburg — administration

ST. PETERSBURG, June 17. /TASS/. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in St. Petersburg on Saturday, his administration said on its website.

It posted a video of Ramaphosa coming down the plane stairs. The flight arrived from Poland.

The South African president is a member of the African peace mission seeking solutions to the Ukraine crisis. Besides Ramaphosa, the delegation has brought together President of the Comoros Azali Assoumani, Senegal’s President Macky Sall, Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema, Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Florent Ntsiba and Ruhakana Rugunda, special envoys of the presidents of the Republic of the Congo and Uganda respectively. They are expected to be received by Russian President Vladimir Putin later in the day.

The mission already visited Kiev on June 16, where they held talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.