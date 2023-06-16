Kiev’s EU membership application must be reviewed via common procedure — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, June 16. /TASS/. Ukraine’s EU membership application must be reviewed on equal basis and based on the same criteria as applications from other countries, without discounts or concessions, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said during a joint press conference with his Albanian counterpart Olta Xhacka Friday.

Commenting on the intention, stated by several states, to provide Ukraine with preferential conditions for joining the EU, the Hungarian foreign minister stated that "all candidates must be presented with equal requirements." In his opinion, it is important to make sure that "there are no so-called accelerated procedures and everyone is fairly presented with equal conditions.".