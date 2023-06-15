Traffic accident in Canada leaves 15 dead, 10 injured — TV

OTTAWA, June 16. /TASS/. At least 15 people were killed and ten injured in a traffic accident on a highway in the Canadian province of Manitoba on Thursday, the CTV television channel reported.

According to the report, a semi-trailer truck and a passenger bus collided near the town of Carberry. The bus, which caught fire upon impact, was full of elderly people. The causes of the crash are being established.

Teams of doctors from the region’s administrative center, Winnipeg, and from all nearby cities and towns are on their way to the crash site. Medical helicopters have also been sent to the area.