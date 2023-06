MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Explosions were heard in Ukraine’s southern regions of Nikolayev and Odessa, while air defenses were in action in those areas, the Zerkalo Nedeli news portal said early on Friday.

The country’s official air raid alert website said that an air raid warning had been issued in both regions.

Civil defense sirens have also been turned on in Ukraine-controlled areas of the Kherson Region.