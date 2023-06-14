Algeria hopes to bring relations with Russia to level of strategic partnership — president

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Algeria expects to establish a strategic partnership with Moscow in a wide array of fields, including cooperation in the economy and within the BRICS group, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said at a meeting with Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko on Wednesday.

"Politically, our relationship is exemplary. It has not changed in 60 years. But economically, things are quite the opposite. Trade is currently at a low level, and cannot be compared to the level in the political area. That is why I hope that this visit [of mine] will help move us toward achieving a strategic partnership which will enable the two nations and states to move to a new stage," the Algerian leader said.

According to Tebboune, despite the current geopolitical situation, Algeria has always aspired to get closer to Russia.

"To be partners within BRICS," he continued. "In order that we can use national currencies in mutual transactions, since we are friends. We have loads of work to do in order to achieve everything we have planned.".