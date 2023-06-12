BRICS offers alternative to old global governance — South Africa's envoy in Vienna

VIENNA, June 12. /TASS/. The BRICS group of countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) constitutes an alternative to the existing global governance system, South Africa's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Rapulane Sydney Molekane, told TASS in an interview.

This is an alternative to the old fading global system of governance. BRICS provides new opportunities, he said.

Molekane mentioned one of the key areas of cooperation in the group, such as the strengthening of the BRICS development bank and trade within the association using national currencies.

The idea of BRICS has won wide acclaim in South Africa. He added that the group would be glad to welcome new members, if other countries wished to join it.

In January, South Africa took over as BRICS chair. At a meeting in Cape Town in early June, the BRICS foreign ministers considered the concept of expanding the group. A relevant document may be presented at a BRICS summit in August.