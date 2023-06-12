Baku refutes Yerevan’s reports about shelling attack on Armenia’s positions

BAKU, June 12. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani defense ministry has refuted Armenia’s reports that its positions came under shelling by Azerbaijani troops.

"The Armenian defense ministry’s reports that at 2:15 p.m. (1:15 p.m. Moscow time) on June 12 Azerbaijani army units allegedly opened fire from firearms of various calibers and mortars at the position of the Armenian armed forces <…> in the direction of the Basarkecher district are not true. We categorically refute the Armenian side’s reports," it said.

Earlier in the day, the Armenian defense ministry said that Azerbaijani troops had shelled Armenia’s position near the village of Sotka in the Gegharkunik district from mortars.