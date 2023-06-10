Algerian president to visit Russia on June 14-16 — website

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is due to visit Russia from June 14 through 16 to forge the strategic partnership between the two countries, the Le Jeune Independant news portal reported on Saturday.

The Algerian leader, who will bring an extensive ministerial delegation, is expected to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)

Talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled during the visit. The two presidents may touch upon the strategic partnership and international issues, including the Middle East, the Sahel region, as well as energy cooperation within the OPEC+, the portal said.