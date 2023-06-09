US to provide another package of military assistance to Ukraine totaling $2.1 bln

WASHINGTON, June 9. /TASS/. The US Department of Defense on Friday announced another package of military assistance worth 2.1 billion US dollars to Ukraine.

According to the Pentagon, air defense systems and munitions will be purchased from manufacturers or partners and suppled to Ukraine. The package will include Hawk air defense systems, 105mm and 203mm artillery rounds, Puma drones, and laser-guided rocket systems. Apart from that, the American side will provide support for training and maintenance activities.

"The United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements," it stressed.